Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after buying an additional 1,127,276 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 621,339 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,435,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. 297,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Barclays cut Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.