VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA) Short Interest Update

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 391,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,064. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Get VMG Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMG Consumer Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMG Consumer Acquisition

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

See Also

