Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SEAT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ:SEAT remained flat at $8.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 713,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,823. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

