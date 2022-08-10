VITE (VITE) Market Cap Tops $16.43 Million

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $16.43 million and $1.25 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 512,988,878 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

