Vista Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TIP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.68. 85,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.