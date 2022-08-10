Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, an increase of 695.0% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VEDU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 1,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

