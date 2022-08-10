Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, an increase of 695.0% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VEDU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 1,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (VEDU)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.