VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. 534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,558. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

