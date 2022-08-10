VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CDL)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.64. 462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,371. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80.

