VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CDC stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.