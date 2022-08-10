VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.39. 589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $66.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

