VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

QQQN stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 2,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,093. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $36.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

