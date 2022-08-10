VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QQQN stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 2,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $36.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

