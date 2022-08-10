VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CEY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

