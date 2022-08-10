VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:VSDA)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,280. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

