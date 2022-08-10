Verso (VSO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,145.00

Verso (VSO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Verso has a total market cap of $481,161.94 and approximately $33,145.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verso has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Verso Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Buying and Selling Verso
