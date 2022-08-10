Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Wedbush

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 129.31% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Verona Pharma Trading Up 44.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 37,032,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $14.69.
Verona Pharma Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
