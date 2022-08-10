Verge Market Cap Hits $59.85 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $59.85 million and $1.10 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00254961 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,509,458,663 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

