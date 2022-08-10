Verge Market Cap Hits $59.85 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $59.85 million and $1.10 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021907 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00254961 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000943 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002307 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000367 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,509,458,663 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
