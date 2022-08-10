Verasity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.64 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $70.90 million and $21.64 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00062437 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

