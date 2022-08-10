Veltor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (VLT)

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Veltor has a total market capitalization of $7,106.05 and $6.00 worth of Veltor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veltor has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veltor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veltor alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015557 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Veltor

Veltor (VLT) uses the hashing algorithm. Veltor’s total supply is 554,855 coins. Veltor’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veltor

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veltor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veltor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veltor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veltor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veltor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.