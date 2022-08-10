Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,070 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Progressive were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $120.24. 29,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,487. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

