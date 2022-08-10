Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 4.4 %

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth $5,108,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.