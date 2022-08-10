Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $210.92. The stock had a trading volume of 124,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,863. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.78.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

