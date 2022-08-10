Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 37.6% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $290,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.79. 109,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,863. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

