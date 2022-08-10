Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.77 on Wednesday, reaching $384.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,718. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.77.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.