Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Trimmed by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 5.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,064,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,353. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.27. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.