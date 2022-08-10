Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after buying an additional 187,365 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after buying an additional 158,779 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,787. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.34 and a 200 day moving average of $191.61.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

