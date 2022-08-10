Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,733 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $282,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 120,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,350. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

