Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Western Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.33. 140,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,820. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

