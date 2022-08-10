Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in July

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 40,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. Valeo has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

