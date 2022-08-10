Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 14.5% Following Earnings Beat

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.5% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $33.89. 84,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,353,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.23.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

