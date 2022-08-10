UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Boston Partners’ 6th Largest Position

Boston Partners boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,026,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 333,540 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,034,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.25. 46,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,815. The firm has a market cap of $500.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.