United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 88.3% in July

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the July 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. 36,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.6811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About United Utilities Group

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,115.00.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

