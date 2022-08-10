United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 88.3% in July

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the July 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. 36,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.6811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
