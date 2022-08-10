United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 466,133 shares.The stock last traded at $214.52 and had previously closed at $221.65.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.37.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

