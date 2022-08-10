United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,495 shares.The stock last traded at $107.52 and had previously closed at $105.30.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $633.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.69.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

