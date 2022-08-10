UniFarm Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,441.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $111,503.21 and $50,441.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniFarm has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00039610 BTC.

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

