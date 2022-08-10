UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UniCredit from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.50 ($12.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UniCredit stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

