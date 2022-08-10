UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

UMH Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

UMH Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. 9,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,793. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,115 shares of company stock worth $116,219. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

