UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

UMH Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.21. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $326,635.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $116,219. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Articles

