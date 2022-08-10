Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $53.49. 4,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 540,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.62.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

