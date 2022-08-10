Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Home Depot by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,097,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $5.26 on Wednesday, hitting $310.47. The company had a trading volume of 61,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.02 and a 200-day moving average of $309.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

