UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UAPC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UAPC remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 366,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,235. UAPC has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

UAPC Company Profile

UAPC, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. It also provides operational services to third party well owners in Austin, Texas. The company was formerly known as United American Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to UAPC, Inc in August 2020.

