Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Tyson Foods worth $114,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after buying an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

