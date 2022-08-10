Tushar Morzaria Acquires 10,000 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($32,382.79).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 4.54 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 274.54 ($3.32). 15,251,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,616,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.39 billion and a PE ratio of 831.93. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74).

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legal & General Group Company Profile

LGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legal & General Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 346.50 ($4.19).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

