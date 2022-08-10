TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.83 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 102,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. TTEC has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TTEC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 147.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

