TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.399-2.429 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.40.

TTEC Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.03. 102,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. TTEC has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TTEC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

