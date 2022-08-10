TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.399-2.429 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.40.
TTEC Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.03. 102,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. TTEC has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.
Featured Articles
