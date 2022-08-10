TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 7,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TSS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSSI remained flat at $0.47 on Wednesday. TSS has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.