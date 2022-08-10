Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 68,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.