Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.
Truist Financial Price Performance
Shares of TFC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 68,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
