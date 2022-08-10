TrueWealth Financial Partners Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

TrueWealth Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
ISTB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. 11,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,025. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
