Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.10 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.12). 962,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,971,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.70 ($1.13).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBOX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.13. The stock has a market cap of £391.45 million and a P/E ratio of 366.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51). In other news, insider Robert Orr bought 113,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98). Also, insider Sarah Whitney bought 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

