Tribe 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.61 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $72.12 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00129062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.